- The USD/CHF extends its rally to two consecutive days, up by 0.57%.
- Risk-aversion bosts the appeal for the greenback, while safe-haven peers remain on the defensive.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Bulls keeping the major above 0.9600 would open the door for further gains.
The USD/CHF advances for the second consecutive day though faltering of breaking above June 5, 2020, at 0.9652, but positive in the week, trimming some of last week’s losses by 0.57%. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9625, gaining 0.35%.
Sentiment remains negative. Hostilities in the Ukraine-Russia conflict escalated, with the Russian military advancing in an industrial city, via Reuters. Meanwhile, broad US Dollar strength and investors worry that the US Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy conditions could bring the economy into a recession, boosts the USD/CHF.
The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value vs. a basket of peers, edges higher by 0.75%, and sits at 102.530. At the same time, US Treasury yields advanced, led by the 10-year benchmark note rate up by nine bps up at 2.937%.
The USD/CHF Wednesday’s price action shows that bulls get some momentum back, lifting the pair from below the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.9583, and reaching a daily high at 0.9658. Nevertheless, they lacked the strength to keep the pace but kept the USD/CHF above the 0.9600 mark.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF 1-hour chart depicts the pair forming a “saucer-bottom,” a bullish chart pattern. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 55.62 aims lower, meaning the major is consolidating before resuming upwards. Further confirming the uptrend are the hourly simple moving averages (SMAs), sitting below the exchange rate.
Therefore, the USD/CHF bias is upwards. That said, the USD/CHF first resistance would be the Bollinger band top band at 0.9641. Break above would expose the June 1 high at 0.9658, followed by the R3 daily pivot point at 0.9676.
Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9625
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|0.9595
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9794
|Daily SMA50
|0.9581
|Daily SMA100
|0.9409
|Daily SMA200
|0.9312
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.962
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9568
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9751
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9545
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0064
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9545
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9588
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9568
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9542
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9516
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9621
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9647
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9674
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains below 0.7200
The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7229 on Wednesday, its highest in almost a month. However, the sour tone of equities and renewed demand for the greenback pushed it back lower, now trading around 0.7180. Australia Trade Balance coming up next.
EUR/USD trading around 1.0650 amid the dollar’s comeback
Demand for the greenback surged following upbeat US data, while the American currency was also underpinned by the risk-off mood triggered by lingering inflation and recession concerns. The focus now shifts to US employment-related figures.
Gold: Risk aversion pushes XAUUSD up
The new month brought optimism among traders, which gave Gold an unexpected boost. XAU traded as low as $1,825.45 but surged towards $1,850 as Wall Street opened with substantial gains. The positive mood was short-lived, as stocks took a turn for the worse.
What Shiba Inu needs to end the downtrend
SHIB is still consolidating within a range. Shiba Inu price has not delivered any substantial volume changes in the market. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.00001370.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!