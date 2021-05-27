USD/CHF price Analysis: Bulls keep eyes on 0.9000 mark

USD/CHF edges higher in the Asian session.

More upside likely if price moves beyond 50-hour SMA.

Oversold momentum oscillator indicates upward bias.

The USD/CHF is moving higher on Thursday. The Pair refreshes the daily highs near 0.8980 in a fresh attempt to extend gains further.

At the time of writing, the USD/CHF pair is trading at 0.8985, up 0.07% for the day.

USD/CHF 4-hour chart



On the 4-hour chart, the pair has extended the gains from the lows of 0.8930 and is consolidating near the 0.8980 level. The multiple top formations make it a crucial level to trade.

If price moves beyond the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) where it currently resides, then it has the potential to reach the 0.9000 horizontal resistance level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades below the midline with a bullish crossover. Any uptick in the oscillator would bring more buying opportunities near the 0.9020 horizontal resistance level followed by the May 19 high at 0.9047.

Alternatively, if price failed to hold onto the 0.8980 mark, then it could retest the 0.8960 support-turned-resistance. It would mark the continuation of the long term downward trend, with the previous day’s low at 0.8941 as the next support level.

The break of the above mentioned support level would drag price toward the level last seen in February, with the possibility of 0.8920 for USD/CHF bears (February 17 low).

USD/CHF Additioanl Levels

USD/CHF Overview Today last price 0.8984 Today Daily Change 0.0004 Today Daily Change % 0.04 Today daily open 0.898 Trends Daily SMA20 0.904 Daily SMA50 0.9178 Daily SMA100 0.9097 Daily SMA200 0.9077 Levels Previous Daily High 0.8988 Previous Daily Low 0.8942 Previous Weekly High 0.9048 Previous Weekly Low 0.8954 Previous Monthly High 0.9473 Previous Monthly Low 0.908 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.897 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8959 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8952 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8924 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8907 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8998 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9016 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9044



