- USD/CHF shot to a nearly three-week high on Tuesday amid broad-based USD strength.
- The risk-off mood underpinned the safe-haven CHF and capped any meaningful upside.
- Acceptance above the 0.9745-0.9750 confluence supports prospects for additional gains.
The USD/CHF pair gained strong follow-through traction for the third successive day on Tuesday and shot to a nearly three-week high during the early North American session. The pair was last seen trading around the 0.9765-0.9770 region, up over 0.60% for the day.
The recent surge in the US Treasury bond yields continued lending support to the US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair. Bulls seemed unaffected by a softer risk tone, which tends to benefit the safe-haven Swiss franc.
The momentum pushed spot prices through the 0.9745-0.9750 confluence hurdle, comprising 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.0064-0.9545 downfall. This might have already set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.
Given that oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction, the USD/CHF pair seems poised to reclaim the 0.9800 mark. The said handle coincides with the 50% Fibo. level, which if cleared decisively would be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
The USD/CHF pair might then accelerate the upward trajectory towards testing the 61.8% Fibo., around the 0.9870 region en-route the next relevant barrier near the 0.9900 mark and the 0.9925-0.9930 area.
On the flip side, pullback below the 0.9750-0.9745 confluence resistance breakpoint might now be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 0.9720-0.9715 region. This is followed by the 0.9700 mark, which if broken might shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.
USD/CHF 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9752
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|0.9707
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9751
|Daily SMA50
|0.9607
|Daily SMA100
|0.9429
|Daily SMA200
|0.9322
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9714
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9606
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9659
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9554
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0064
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9545
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9673
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9647
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9637
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9567
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9528
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9746
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9784
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9855
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
