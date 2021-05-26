USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls challenge 20-hour SMA near 0.8970

- USD/CHF bounces off from multi-month low near 0.8930.
- Descending trendline offers strong resistance on 4-hour chart
- MACD remains oversold highlighting risk for aggressive bets.
The USD/CHF pair remains muted in the Asian session. The pair moves in a highly narrow trade band for the time being.
At the time of writing, the USD/CHF pair is trading at 0.8951, down 0.06% for the day.
USD/CHF 4-hour chart
On the 4-hour chart, the pair has been consolidating the gains near the 0.8950 mark. The descending trendline from the highs of 0.9164 acts as a defensive for the bulls. If price makes a sustained move above the intraday high at 0.8957, then it could retest the 20-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8970.
A convincing move beyond the downward price line would encourage USD/CHF bulls further to reach out for the 0.8995, and thereafter the 0.9020 horizontal resistance level.
Alternatively, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains in the oversold zone with negative bias. If it continues to move lower, then it would dampen the positive sentiment and would push price further down.
In doing so, the immediate support will come out at the previous day’s low at 0.8930. A further breakdown will open the gates for the levels last seen in February. The next probable target for the bears would be the February 16 low at 0.8871.
USD/CHF Additional Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8956
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8957
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9046
|Daily SMA50
|0.9183
|Daily SMA100
|0.9096
|Daily SMA200
|0.9078
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8975
|Previous Daily Low
|0.893
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9048
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8954
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9473
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.908
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8947
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8958
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8933
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.891
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8889
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8977
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8998
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9022
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
