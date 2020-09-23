USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls battle three-month-old resistance line above 0.9200

  • USD/CHF takes the bids near fresh seven-week high.
  • Bullish MACD, sustained break of 50-day EMA keeps the bulls hopeful.
  • Early-month top offers immediate support, major bears will stay away unless breaking the monthly support line.

USD/CHF rises to 0.9215, up 0.20% intraday, while heading into the European open on Wednesday. In doing so, the Swiss major refreshes the highest level since August 03 while also attacking a descending trend line from June 30.

Considering the bulls’ ability to successfully cross 50-day EMA, amid bullish MACD, USD/CHF prices are likely to stay positive.

Hence, further buying awaits a clear break of 0.9220 while targeting the August month’s peak surrounding 0.9240/45. Though, the 100-day EMA near 0.9300 may tame the pair’s additional upside.

On the downside, the September 08 top near 0.9200 and 50-day EMA level of 0.9181 can entertain short-term sellers ahead of the August 20 high close to 0.9160.

However, a major selling is likely unless USD/CHF trades above an upward sloping trend line from September 01, at 0.9080 now.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9215
Today Daily Change 17 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.18%
Today daily open 0.9198
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9107
Daily SMA50 0.915
Daily SMA100 0.9357
Daily SMA200 0.9525
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9208
Previous Daily Low 0.9137
Previous Weekly High 0.914
Previous Weekly Low 0.9052
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9181
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9164
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9154
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.911
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9083
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9225
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9252
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9296

 

 

