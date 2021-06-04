USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance near 0.9050

- USD/CHF stays on the front foot for third consecutive day, around three-week top.
- Descending trend line from mid-April tests bulls amid upbeat RSI.
- 200-day SMA adds to the upside filters, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offers nearby support.
USD/CHF picks up bids to 0.9045, up 0.10% intraday, ahead of Friday’s European session. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair buyers attack a multi-day-old falling trend line while keeping the previous day’s upside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of January-April upside.
Considering the upbeat RSI conditions, USD/CHF is likely to cross the stated trend line hurdle near 0.9050.
However, 200-day SMA and May 12-13 tops, respectively around 0.9070 and 0.9095, will probe the USD/CHF buyers ahead of directing them to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level close to 0.9115.
Meanwhile, pullback moves will need a daily closing below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9030 to recall the sellers targeting the 0.9000 psychological magnet.
Even so, a horizontal area comprising lows marked in late February and May, around 0.8930 will be a tough nut to crack for them.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9044
|Today Daily Change
|9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.9035
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9004
|Daily SMA50
|0.9139
|Daily SMA100
|0.9105
|Daily SMA200
|0.9074
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9052
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8978
|Previous Weekly High
|0.903
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.893
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9165
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.893
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9024
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9006
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8992
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8948
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8918
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9065
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9096
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9139
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
