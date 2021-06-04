USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance near 0.9050

  • USD/CHF stays on the front foot for third consecutive day, around three-week top.
  • Descending trend line from mid-April tests bulls amid upbeat RSI.
  • 200-day SMA adds to the upside filters, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offers nearby support.

USD/CHF picks up bids to 0.9045, up 0.10% intraday, ahead of Friday’s European session. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair buyers attack a multi-day-old falling trend line while keeping the previous day’s upside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of January-April upside.

Considering the upbeat RSI conditions, USD/CHF is likely to cross the stated trend line hurdle near 0.9050.

However, 200-day SMA and May 12-13 tops, respectively around 0.9070 and 0.9095, will probe the USD/CHF buyers ahead of directing them to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level close to 0.9115.

Meanwhile, pullback moves will need a daily closing below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9030 to recall the sellers targeting the 0.9000 psychological magnet.

Even so, a horizontal area comprising lows marked in late February and May, around 0.8930 will be a tough nut to crack for them.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9044
Today Daily Change 9 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.10%
Today daily open 0.9035
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9004
Daily SMA50 0.9139
Daily SMA100 0.9105
Daily SMA200 0.9074
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9052
Previous Daily Low 0.8978
Previous Weekly High 0.903
Previous Weekly Low 0.893
Previous Monthly High 0.9165
Previous Monthly Low 0.893
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9024
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9006
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8992
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8948
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8918
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9065
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9096
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9139

 

 

EUR/USD: Stays on the way to mid 1.2000s

EUR/USD: Stays on the way to mid 1.2000s

EUR/USD stabilizes after the heaviest drop in five weeks. The currency major pair dropped the most since April’s end the previous day, not to forget breaking an ascending support line from March 31, amid broad US dollar strength.

GBP/USD: Poised for further losses towards 1.4000

GBP/USD: Poised for further losses towards 1.4000

GBP/USD remains subdued around 1.4100 amid Friday’s quiet Asian session. The Cable dropped the most since May 19 the previous day while conquering 21-day and an ascending support line, now resistance, from May 13.

Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally

Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally

SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.

Markets wary of a booming service sector ahead of US payrolls: It all comes down to the Fed

Markets wary of a booming service sector ahead of US payrolls: It all comes down to the Fed

Traders were reluctant to take the excellent service sector report to the bank on Thursday, preferring to wait until Nonfarm Payrolls delivers its verdict on the US economy in May. Employment Index falls despite surging business activity.

