USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls banking on a recovery in the US dollar

- USD/CHF is on the verge of a significant correction.
- Bulls can target hourly and daily upside resistance structures.
USD/CHF is accumulating on the downside following the Federal Reserve's dovish tilt during the press conference which weighed on the greenback.
DXY 4-hour chart
As the DXY starts to recover back into test the counter trend line and resistance, near to 92.500/60, USD/CHF would be expected to be pressured to the upside.
The following analysis illustrates the prospective upside targets.
Daily chart
The daily chart is in need of a correction following the Fed-induced downside spike. The M-formation is a compelling feature for which the bulls can target the prior lows/support near 0.9150.
Hourly chart
On the hourly chart, the accumulation would be expected to lead to a correction also and move in on prior lows in a 50% mean reversion near 0.9130, ahead of the daily target area.
If the resistance here proves too much, bears will start to take profits and a downside extension for fresh hourly lows would be on the cards.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
