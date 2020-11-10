USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bullish flag jostles with bearish MACD above 0.9100

- USD/CHF trims intraday losses inside a bullish chart formation.
- Sustained trading beyond 200-candle SMA favor buyers, bears can aim for 0.9000 below the key SMA.
USD/CHF fades the bounce off 0.9115 while easing to 0.9125, down 0.15% intraday, ahead of Tuesday’s European session.
While bearish MACD conditions keep sellers hopeful, the bullish flag on the 30-minute chart takes clues from the successful trading above 200-bar SMA to favor the buyers. However, confirmation of the chart play becomes necessary while eyeing the pair’s further upside past-0.9143.
This highlights 0.9140 as the key upside barrier holding the gate for the USD/CHF bulls targeting the monthly high above 0.9200.
Meanwhile, the downside break of the immediate falling channel’s support, at 0.9115 down, will quickly fetch the quote 200-stick SMA near 0.9075.
In a case where the USD/CHF prices stay downbeat under 0.9075, Friday’s top surrounding 0.9025 can offer intermediate halts to the fall targeting the 0.9000 round-figure.
USD/CHF 30-minute chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9125
|Today Daily Change
|-12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|0.9137
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9107
|Daily SMA50
|0.9135
|Daily SMA100
|0.9195
|Daily SMA200
|0.9427
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.914
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8984
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9208
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8982
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9031
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9081
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9044
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9034
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8931
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8878
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9191
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9244
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9347
