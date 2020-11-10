USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bullish flag jostles with bearish MACD above 0.9100

  • USD/CHF trims intraday losses inside a bullish chart formation.
  • Sustained trading beyond 200-candle SMA favor buyers, bears can aim for 0.9000 below the key SMA.

USD/CHF fades the bounce off 0.9115 while easing to 0.9125, down 0.15% intraday, ahead of Tuesday’s European session.

While bearish MACD conditions keep sellers hopeful, the bullish flag on the 30-minute chart takes clues from the successful trading above 200-bar SMA to favor the buyers. However, confirmation of the chart play becomes necessary while eyeing the pair’s further upside past-0.9143.

This highlights 0.9140 as the key upside barrier holding the gate for the USD/CHF bulls targeting the monthly high above 0.9200.

Meanwhile, the downside break of the immediate falling channel’s support, at 0.9115 down, will quickly fetch the quote 200-stick SMA near 0.9075.

In a case where the USD/CHF prices stay downbeat under 0.9075, Friday’s top surrounding 0.9025 can offer intermediate halts to the fall targeting the 0.9000 round-figure.

USD/CHF 30-minute chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9125
Today Daily Change -12 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 0.9137
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9107
Daily SMA50 0.9135
Daily SMA100 0.9195
Daily SMA200 0.9427
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.914
Previous Daily Low 0.8984
Previous Weekly High 0.9208
Previous Weekly Low 0.8982
Previous Monthly High 0.9219
Previous Monthly Low 0.9031
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9081
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9044
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9034
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8931
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8878
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9191
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9244
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9347

 

 

