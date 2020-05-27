USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bullish Doji on H4 favors recovery above 0.9650

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF recovers from 0.9652 following a bullish candlestick formation.
  • 200-bar EMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement can check the pullback moves.
  • Sustained break of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement will negate upside momentum.

USD/CHF portrays gradual recovery from the intraday low while taking the bids near 0.9670, up 0.13% on a day, during the pre-European session on Wednesday.

Considering the bullish Doji formation on the four-hour (H4) chart, odds of further upside towards a 200-bar EMA level of 0.9700 are high.

Should buyers manage to keep the reins past-0.9700, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April 24 to May 01 fall, around 0.9720, followed by a three-week-old falling trend line, near 0.9740, could question the bulls.

Alternatively, the pair’s declines below 0.9640, comprising 23.6% of Fibonacci retracement, could recall the bears targeting the monthly low near 0.9590.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9668
Today Daily Change 12 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 0.9656
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9702
Daily SMA50 0.9705
Daily SMA100 0.9687
Daily SMA200 0.9784
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9721
Previous Daily Low 0.9647
Previous Weekly High 0.9761
Previous Weekly Low 0.9638
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9675
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9693
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9628
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9554
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9702
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9749
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9776

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

