- USD/CHF up over 0.20%, closing above 0.9100 on Monday.
- Potential for further gains if pair surpasses 0.9150, targeting 0.9200 and YTD high of 0.9224.
- Key supports at 0.9100, 50-DMA (0.9049), and 0.8988 in case of bearish momentum.
On Monday, the USD/CHF registered more than 0.20% gains, with buyers regaining control and achieving a daily close above 0.9100. This was sponsored by high US yields, which underpinned the Greenback, though it posted modest gains. As the Tuesday Asian session begins, the major trades at 0.9104, virtually unchanged.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair has reversed its course after diving to a multi-week low of 0.8988, though buyers lifted the USD/CHF and achieved a daily close above 0.9060. That opened the door for a bullish continuation. But momentum has faded so far, as shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which remains bullish but has a flat slope.
If bulls lift the USD/CHF above 0.9150, that will exacerbate a rally to 0.9200. Once surpassed, the next stop would be the year-to-date (YTD) high at 0.9224.
Conversely, if sellers moved in and dragged the USD/CHF exchange rate below 0.9100, that would pave the way to test the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.9049. Further losses lie at 0.9000 and 0.8988.
USD/CHF Price Action – Daily Chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9105
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.9092
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9097
|Daily SMA50
|0.9038
|Daily SMA100
|0.8864
|Daily SMA200
|0.8874
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9098
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9056
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9103
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8988
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9195
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8998
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9082
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9073
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9066
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.904
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9024
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9108
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9124
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.915
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD awaits RBA Meeting Minutes for direction
The AUD/USD pair retreated from above 0.6700 and trades around 0.6670 early in Asia, following clues from Gold price in the absence of other news. Australia will publish Westpac Consumer Confidence and RBA Minutes early on Tuesday.
EUR/USD consolidates ahead of 1.0900
The EUR/USD pair failed to grab speculative interest’s attention on Monday and consolidated at around 1.0860. Federal Reserve officials keep flooding the news, but so far, failed to spur some action.
Gold retreated from record highs, maintains the upward bias
Gold rose sharply at the beginning of the week on escalating geopolitical tensions and touched a new all-time high of $2,450. With market mood improving modestly, XAU/USD erases a majority of its daily gains but manages to hold above $2,400.
Ethereum poised for high volatility as SEC may ‘slow play S-1s’ filings
Ethereum's (ETH) price movement on Monday reveals traders' uncertainty following Grayscale CEO's departure and expectations that the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) would deny applications for spot ETH ETFs this week.
Signed into law: Alabama abolishes income taxes on Gold and Silver
On May 14, 2024, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill that removes all income taxes on capital gains from the sale of gold and silver, enabling the state to take an important step forward in reinforcing sound money principles.