- The USD/CHF keeps trimming last week’s losses, up 0.81% in the week.
- The break of a bullish flag on an H4 chart opened the door for further gains.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: The pair is upward biased, as depicted by the daily chart.
The USD/CHF climbs for four consecutive days amid a gloomy market mood North American session, blamed on hawkish Fed expectations, high US Treasury yields, and the release of the Fed’s March meeting minutes. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9324.
European and US equities reflect the aforementioned dismal sentiment. At the same time, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of peers, rises 0.01% and sits at 99.491. The 10-year US Treasury yield is rising four basis points, up at 2.596%, normalizing the yield curve that had inverted over the last few days.
Overnight the USD/CHF braced to February 10 daily high at 0.9296, and once cleared, the USD/CHF rallied and reached a fresh weekly high at 0.9349 but retreated to current levels as market players waited for the release of the FOMC March meeting minutes.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF uptrend remains intact. The daily moving averages (DMAs) reside well below the spot price, though almost horizontally, but sitting beneath the 0.9263 50-DMA.
The 4-hour chart shows that a bullish flag , drawn since March 14 highs around 0.9460, was broken, meaning that the USD/CHF could aim higher, but as the release of the Fed’s minutes loom, the pair remains subdued.
That said, the USD/CHF first resistance would be 0.9349. Breach of the latter would expose March 27 and 29 highs area around the 0.9370-80 region, which would expose the 0.9400 mark once broken.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9331
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|0.9295
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9315
|Daily SMA50
|0.9264
|Daily SMA100
|0.9236
|Daily SMA200
|0.9214
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9298
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9238
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9382
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9195
|Previous Monthly High
|0.946
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9275
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9261
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9256
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9216
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9195
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9317
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9377
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from around 1.0900 post-FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD has extended its daily rebound toward 1.0950 in the early American session on Wednesday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. Before the FOMC releases the minutes of its March meeting later in the session, the US Dollar Index holds steady near 99.50, supported by hawkish Fed commentary.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains near 1.3100
GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after staging a rebound toward 1.3100 during the European session. Although the greenback is struggling to find demand following Tuesday's rally, the risk-averse market mood is not allowing the pair to gain traction.
XAUUSD extends consolidation above $1,900.00
Gold trades around $1,925.54, still unable to attract investors as per trading in quite a limited intraday range. XAU has been flat for over a week, with daily candles showing little to no bodies, as the risk-averse environment boosts demand for both safe-haven assets.
How you could double your capital with Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating above a stable support level for nearly a week with no signs of moving higher. An explosive move is on the cards once the volume spikes.
MULN stock falls as Hindenburg issues bearish report
MULN stock is collapsing on Wednesday as Hindenburg Research has released a strongly negative report on Mullen. Hindenburg is a noted short-seller.