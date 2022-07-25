The USD/CHF got a bid ahead of the FOMC meeting on mixed sentiment.

From a medium-term perspective, the USD/CHF is upward biased; it could retest 0.9900.

USD/CHF Price Analysis: A bearish flag emerged, which, once broken, would send the pair sliding towards 0.9580.

The USD/CHF stages a rebound from last week’s low and the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 0.9600 and edges higher on a mixed sentiment with US equities fluctuating as traders brace for the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision on Wednesday. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9652, slightly gaining 0.37%.

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook

From a daily chart perspective, the USD/CHF is still upward biased, as buyers stepped in around 0.9600 and lifted the exchange rate towards Monday’s daily high at 0.9660. Nevertheless, since June, the USD/CHF has been range-bound within the 0.9500-0.9900 area, so a break above the 50-DMA at 0.9698 would put in play a move towards the July 18 high at 0.9789 before challenging the 0.9900 mark.

USD/CHF 1-hour chart

The USD/CHF is still neutral-to-downward biased, with the hourly SMAs residing above the exchange rate. Oscillators, although showing positive readings, the RSI is about to cross under its 7-period SMA, which would open the door for further losses. USD/CHF traders should be aware that a bearish-flag formed, which once broken to the downside, would pave the way for a break below 0.9600.

If that scenario is about to play out, the USD/CHF first support would be the daily pivot at 0.9640. A breach of the latter would immediately expose the bottom trendline of the bearish flag. Once cleared, the next support would be 0.9600. A decisive break would expose the bearish-flag target around the 0.9575-80 area.

USD/CHF Key Technical Levels

USD/CHF Overview Today last price 0.9652 Today Daily Change 0.0040 Today Daily Change % 0.42 Today daily open 0.9613 Trends Daily SMA20 0.9693 Daily SMA50 0.9711 Daily SMA100 0.9601 Daily SMA200 0.9404 Levels Previous Daily High 0.9704 Previous Daily Low 0.96 Previous Weekly High 0.979 Previous Weekly Low 0.96 Previous Monthly High 1.005 Previous Monthly Low 0.9495 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.964 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9664 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9574 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9534 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9469 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9678 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9743 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9783

