USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears seek to confirm “double top” formation, 0.9285 is the key

- USD/CHF takes offers to refresh intraday low, drops for the third consecutive day.
- Bearish chart formation, downbeat MACD conditions keep sellers hopeful.
- Five-week-old ascending support line, 200-SMA act as additional downside filters.
USD/CHF holds onto the mid-week bearish bias as it drops to 0.9320 during early Friday. That said, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair portrays a bearish chart formation called “double tops” by marking failures to cross the 0.9440 hurdle. The same join the bearish MACD signals to keep the pair sellers hopeful.
However, an upward-sloping support line from early February, around the 0.9300 threshold at the latest, restricts the immediate downside of the pair ahead of the validation point of the bearish chart pattern, namely the early week’s low near 0.9285.
It’s worth noting that the 200-SMA can act as an extra check for the USD/CHF bears before directing them toward the theoretical target of 0.9130, provided the quote remains weak past 0.9285.
Meanwhile, the 0.9400 round figure may act as an immediate upside hurdle for the USD/CHF pair during the pair’s fresh advances.
Even so, the pair sellers can keep the reins unless the quote remains below the double tops marked surrounding 0.9440.
In a case where the USD/CHF price remains firmer past 0.9440, tops marked during late November 2022, around 0.9550 and the 0.9600 round figure, could challenge the pair buyers.
Overall, USD/CHF remains on the bear’s radar but a clear break of 0.9285 becomes necessary to witness further downside of the pair.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9322
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.9339
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.932
|Daily SMA50
|0.9267
|Daily SMA100
|0.941
|Daily SMA200
|0.9563
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.942
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9338
|Previous Weekly High
|0.944
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9342
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9429
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9059
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9369
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9388
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9311
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9284
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.923
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9393
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9447
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9475
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
