- USD/CHF picks up bids to pare losses at the lowest levels since late March.
- Oversold RSI conditions could allow intermediate relief to traders.
- Previous support line from mid-2021, lows marked in August 2022 challenge buyers.
- SNB is likely to announce 50 bps rate hike, Rate Statement will be the key.
USD/CHF licks its wound near the lowest levels in 9.5 months as it prints the first daily gain in three days around 0.9250 during early Thursday. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) portrays the trader’s consolidation of recent losses ahead of the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) monetary policy meeting.
Given the oversold RSI (14), the USD/CHF could extend the latest recovery moves towards regaining the 0.9300 threshold.
However, the support-turned-resistance line from June 2021, close to 0.9340 by the press time, could challenge the pair buyers afterward.
In a case where the pair buyers manage to cross the 0.9340 key hurdle, the August 2022 low near 0.9370 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s upside from June 2021 to October 2021, near 0.9400, will be an important resistance for the bulls to tackle.
Additionally, the 21-DMA level of 0.9420 acts as the last defense of USD/CHF bears.
On the flip side, the latest trough surrounding 0.9215 and the 0.9200 round figure could challenge intraday USD/CHF sellers. Also likely to restrict the short-term downside of the pair is the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.9190.
Should the USD/CHF bears keep the reins past 0.9190, the odds of witnessing a slump toward the yearly low near 0.9090 can’t be ruled out.
USD/CHF: Daily chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9248
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.9237
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9429
|Daily SMA50
|0.9703
|Daily SMA100
|0.9682
|Daily SMA200
|0.9647
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9298
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9216
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9456
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9312
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9247
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9266
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9202
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9168
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.912
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9284
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9332
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9366
