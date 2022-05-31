- The USD/CHF climbs and reduces Monday’s losses, up by 0.02%.
- Sentiment remains dampened, courtesy of the buoyant greenback.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: The 1-hour chart price action and oscillators suggest a downward move.
The USD/CHF snaps three consecutive days of losses and jumps from weekly lows near 0.9550s, after a long three-day weekend in the US, in the observance of Memorial Day. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9572, reflecting the broad US Dollar strength.
The market sentiment remains negative, as shown by global equities falling. In the meantime, the US Dollar Index is up by 0.38%, sitting at 101.753, underpinned by US Treasury yields. The 10-year US Treasury yield raises four bps and parks around 2.846%.
USD/CHF Tuesday’s price action showed that the USD/CHF opened near the daily’s pivot point and rallied shy of the R2 pivot point, at 0.9620. Then the major dropped towards the central daily pivot point, where it currently stands.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The 1-hour chart depicts the USD/CHF trading within the narrow Bollinger band’s range, meaning that volatility is constrained. The 20, 50, and 100-hour simple moving averages (SMAs) lie within the 0.9571-91 range, while the 200-hour SMA sits comfortably around 0.9636, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below the 50-midline at 43.28, aiming lower. Therefore, the USD/CHF in the near term is downward biased.
That said, the USD/CHF first support would be the Bollinger’s band lower band at 0.9570. A breach of the latter would expose the confluence of the May 22 low and the S1 daily pivot at 0.9544, followed by the April 20 high-turned-support at 0.9536.
Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9572
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9572
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9804
|Daily SMA50
|0.9576
|Daily SMA100
|0.9406
|Daily SMA200
|0.931
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9606
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9554
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9751
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9545
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9759
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9221
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9574
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9586
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9548
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9525
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9496
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9601
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.963
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9653
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
