  • USD/CHF prints six-day downtrend, takes offers around monthly bottom.
  • Bearish MACD, downbeat RSI hints at further declines.
  • 21-DMA guards immediate upside, sellers eye seven-week-old support line.

USD/CHF remains on the back foot for the sixth consecutive day as sellers attack the 0.9700 threshold heading into Friday’s European session.

In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair justifies the 21-DMA breakdown by holding lower ground near the monthly low flashed on Thursday.

Given the bearish MACD signals and the RSI (14) pullback from overbought territory, the USD/CHF has a further downside to track, which in turn highlights an ascending support line from March 31, around 0.9660 by the press time.

Should the USD/CHF prices drop below 0.9660, the 50-DMA near 0.9550 can challenge the bears, if not then the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-March upside, close to 0.9525, will act as the last defense for the bulls.

Meanwhile, recovery moves remain elusive below the 21-DMA level surrounding 0.9815.

Following that, the 0.9990 and the latest peak surrounding 1.0065 will gain the market’s attention.

USD/CHF: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9702
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.30%
Today daily open 0.9731
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9821
Daily SMA50 0.954
Daily SMA100 0.9375
Daily SMA200 0.9294
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9897
Previous Daily Low 0.9697
Previous Weekly High 1.0049
Previous Weekly Low 0.9872
Previous Monthly High 0.9759
Previous Monthly Low 0.9221
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9773
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9821
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9653
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9575
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9454
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9853
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9975
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0053

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

