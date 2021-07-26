USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears eye 0.9180s for session ahead

- The bears are lurking at hourly resistance and hourly conditions are negative.
- There is lower time frame support holding up the bears, but there are prospects of a test towards 0.9180.
USD/CHF bears are stepping in at a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the prior hourly impulse to the downside.
The following illustrates where an opportunity to short could arise so long as certain price action conditions are met.
Hourly chart
Following a retracement to resistance, the hourly chart is bearish with momentum turning negative with the price below the 21-hour EMA.
15-min chart
The current landscape, from a 15-min perspective, shows that the price is below the 10 EMA (bearish).
However, support needs to give before a higher conviction short to target the 0.9180s could be placed at an optimal entry point or a restest of the broken support area, 0.9195.
A stop-loss above structure and within the prior highs, 0.9202, would protect the position until that point and the possibility of a continuation to the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Weakness to persists ahead of Fed
The EUR/USD pair closed in the red for a second consecutive week, settling at 1.1770. Global stocks’ indexes closed in the green, reflecting a better market’s mood. EUR/USD consolidates near multi-month lows, could extend its decline.
GBP/USD: Demand for the pound is still partial
The GBP/USD pair ended Friday and the week unchanged around 1.3750, after bottoming on Tuesday at 1.3571, its lowest in five months. Brexit and the pandemic keep limiting demand for the pound. GBP/USD is losing bullish strength, but there are no signs of an upcoming slide.
EUR/USD: Weakness to persists ahead of Fed
The EUR/USD pair closed in the red for a second consecutive week, settling at 1.1770. Global stocks’ indexes closed in the green, reflecting a better market’s mood. EUR/USD consolidates near multi-month lows, could extend its decline.
Ethereum price reaches initial target, but ETH rebound is more than a dead cat bounce
Ethereum price reached the initial price target at the union of the 200-week SMA with the 2020 ascending trend line and the 50-day SMA. Today’s weakness is an obvious outcome and follows a bearish momentum divergence on the four-hour chart.
Chart of the Week: Commodity-FX in focus, bears in control
With the Federal Open Market Committee and headlines regarding the Delta variant, the week ahead will be an important one from both a fundamental and technical perspective. AUD/USD bears seeking a break of meanwhile support.