- The greenback bulls are facing barricades around 50% Fibo retracement at 0.9690.
- A death cross, represented by the 50- and 200-EMAs signal more downside ahead.
- The RSI (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00.
The USD/CHF pair has moved gradually towards 0.9690 after an intraday low of 0.9673 in early Tokyo. The rebound seems less confident and may attract offers after experiencing momentum loss in a small timeframe. On Tuesday, the asset extended its losses after violating Tuesday’s low at 0.9731.
The availability of barricades around 50% Fibonacci retracement (which is placed from June 29 low 0.9495 to July 14 high at 0.9886) at 0.9690 indicates that a bearish reversal is highly confirmed. The pair extended its losses after slipping below 38.2% Fibo retracement placed at 0.9738.
A death cross, represented by the 50- and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.9765 adds to the downside filters.
Adding to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates more downside ahead.
A decisive move below Tuesday’s low at 0.9654 will further strengthen the Swiss franc bulls to drag the asset towards the round-level support at 0.9600, followed by July 4 low at 0.9562.
On the flip side, an upside move above July 13 low at 0.9758 will send the asset towards July 13 high at 0.9827. A breach of the latter will drive the asset towards July 14 high at 0.9886.
USD/CHF hourly chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.969
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0089
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.91
|Today daily open
|0.9779
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9682
|Daily SMA50
|0.9737
|Daily SMA100
|0.9582
|Daily SMA200
|0.9395
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.979
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9731
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9886
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9757
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9767
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9753
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9743
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9708
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9684
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9802
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9826
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9861
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is reluctant to show its hand as it clings to 0.6900
AUD/USD has been consolidating around 0.6900 for the best part of New York day and in early Asia. The pair rallied on US dollar weakness on Tuesday but that came to a head at 0.6912 the high for the day. Currently, RBA's governor Phillip Lowe is speaking who says that there will be further increases to the cash rate for the months ahead.
EURUSD Price oscillates around 1.0230, upside remains favored on hawkish ECB bets
EURUSD price has turned sideways after a perpendicular upside move recorded on Tuesday from a low of 1.0119. The asset is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of 1.0222-1.0233 and is expected to resume the north-side move amid broader strength in the shared currency bulls.
Gold: Market’s attention elsewhere amid risk-on mood
Gold price is little changed for a third consecutive day, trading in the $1,710 price zone. Risk-on flows make XAUUSD less attractive for speculative interest, although it's worth noting that the bright metal has been unable to advance despite the broad dollar’s weakness.
Is Tezos’ XTZ price the right crypto to hold?
Traders who partook in this month's bullish trade setup have witnessed a 15% profit. Tezos has printed a bullish engulfing candle following a retest of the daily trend. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $1.44.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!