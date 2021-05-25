USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears challenge multi-month support near 0.8960

USD/CHF extends the previous day’s decline on Tuesday.

More downside envisioned if price breaks below 0.8960.

Oversold MACD hints at overstretched selling opportunities.

The USD/CHF pair remains on track for daily losses in the Asian session. There appears a rangebound movement in the pair consisting of 15-pips for the time being.

At the time of writing, the USD/CHF pair is trading at 0.8963, down 0.10% on the day.

USD/CHF daily chart

On the daily chart, the pair has been consolidating near the 0.8960 mark, which marks the formation of multiple bottoms. The pair is hovering in the range last seen in late February. Thus, making it a crucial level to decide the price action for the pair.

Market participants could witness significant selling opportunities if price makes a sustained move below the session’s low at 0.8959. The bears would meet the first stop at the February 23 low at 0.8948. It would clear the path for more downhill towards the February 17 low at 0.8920.

The monthly downward trend that began in April from the highs of 0.9472 would likely retest the support levels last seen in late January at the 0.8860 horizontal support level.

Alternatively, the oversold Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, if it shows any uptick, then price could crawl back to the previous day high at 0.9002 at first and makeup to the 0.9045 horizontal resistance level thereafter.

The upside optimism could motivate price to extend towards the highs of May 13 at 0.9093.

USD/CHF Additional Levels

USD/CHF Overview Today last price 0.8962 Today Daily Change -0.0011 Today Daily Change % -0.12 Today daily open 0.8973 Trends Daily SMA20 0.9055 Daily SMA50 0.9189 Daily SMA100 0.9094 Daily SMA200 0.9078 Levels Previous Daily High 0.9002 Previous Daily Low 0.8957 Previous Weekly High 0.9048 Previous Weekly Low 0.8954 Previous Monthly High 0.9473 Previous Monthly Low 0.908 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8974 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8985 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8952 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8932 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8907 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8998 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9023 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9043



