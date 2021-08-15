USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears below 0.9150 challenge 38.2% Fibonacci retracement

USD/CHF prints minute losses on Monday in the Asian session.

Bulls find it hard to break the 0.9240 multiple resistance barrier.

Momentum oscillator adopts wait-and-a-watch approach before aggressive bets

USD/CHF edges lower on the fresh trading week in the Asian trading hours. The pair hovers in a very close trading range of 10-pips with a downside momentum.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9155, down 0.04 % for the day.

USD/CHF daily chart

On the daily chart, the USD/CHF pair has been facing strong resistance near 0.9240-50 zone with multiple top formations. USD/CHF tested the low of 0.9108 on August 4, after breaching 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, which extends from the low of 0.8933, at 0.9192. However, the spot made a swift recovery back to the high of 0.9242 only to retrace toward 0.8140 in the previous week.

Being said that, If price breaks below 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.9144, it could test the 0.9120 horizontal support level.

USD/CHF bears would further be motivated to attack the key 0.9100 psychological mark.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trades just near the midline with a neutral stance. Any downtick in the MACD would encourage the bears to continue to march lower towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.9066.

Alternatively, if price starts moving higher, it could test the high made on July 27 at 0.9188.

A daily close beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level would mean the 0.9220 horizontal resistance level is easily achievable for USD/CAD bulls, followed by the July 8 high of 0.9264.

USD/CHF additional levels

USD/CHF Overview Today last price 0.9155 Today Daily Change -0.0005 Today Daily Change % -0.05 Today daily open 0.916 Trends Daily SMA20 0.9145 Daily SMA50 0.9141 Daily SMA100 0.9136 Daily SMA200 0.9076 Levels Previous Daily High 0.9239 Previous Daily Low 0.9151 Previous Weekly High 0.9242 Previous Weekly Low 0.9143 Previous Monthly High 0.9274 Previous Monthly Low 0.904 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9185 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9206 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9128 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9096 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.904 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9215 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9271 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9303



