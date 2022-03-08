USD/CHF Price Analysis: Approaches previous support below 0.9200

- USD/CHF prints short-term bullish pennant breakout to keep buyers hopeful.
- Receding bearish bias of MACD strengthens upside bias, 200-SMA acts as additional support.
USD/CHF renews intraday high to 0.9263 on confirming a bullish pennant chart formation heading into Tuesday’s European session. That said, the quote trades around 0.9260 by the press time.
The Swiss currency (CHF) pair’s latest upside momentum also gains support from the MACD line that seems to pause the previous downtrend.
As a result, the USD/CHF prices are ready to confront the support-turned-resistance line around 0.9280.
Following that, the 0.9300 threshold and February’s peak of 0.9343 will be in focus.
Alternatively, pullback moves remain elusive beyond the stated pennant’s support line, at 0.9248 by the press time.
Should the USD/CHF pullback break the 0.9248 support, the 200-SMA level surrounding 0.9210 and double bottoms surrounding 0.9150 should be watched carefully for additional short trades.
USD/CHF: 30-minute chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.926
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.9256
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.922
|Daily SMA50
|0.9203
|Daily SMA100
|0.9207
|Daily SMA200
|0.9189
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9272
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9166
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9278
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.915
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9297
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9232
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9206
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9191
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9125
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9084
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9297
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9404
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Gold breaks higher above $2,000, highest since August 2020
Gold is breaking higher above the $2,000 mark, reaching the highest level since August 2020. The bright metal catches a fresh bid wave, as markets turn risk-averse yet again on the renewed uptrend in oil prices. The US mulls a ban on Russian oil imports, driving oil prices through the roof.
EUR/USD turns south towards 1.0850 amid tepid risk tone
EUR/USD is heading back towards 1.0850, meeting fresh supply amid a return of risk aversion, as oil prices resume their uptrend. The US is likely to go solo on banning Russian oil imports. Stagflation risks mount in the Euro area. Focus shifts to Thursday's ECB decision.
GBP/USD attacks 1.3100 as risk-off flows return
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3100, having stalled its rebound from the lowest level since November 2020. The Russia-Ukraine war-led soaring oil prices re-ignite the safe-haven demand for the US dollar.
Dogecoin price to collapse to $0.09 despite recent rebound
Dogecoin price is currently down more than 13% from the March 1, 2022 high of $0.139 and 44% down from the 2022 high of $0.215. Buying pressure remains vacant as sellers slowly bleed DOGE lower and lower.
Are markets pricing in an increase in stagflation risk?
The war in Ukraine has caused a jump in commodity prices that will trigger a further increase in inflation and will weigh on GDP growth. Unsurprisingly, the narrative that stagflation is in for a comeback is gaining ground.