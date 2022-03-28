USD/CHF Price Analysis: A pullback likely near 0.9320 on a falling channel breakout

- Bulls are firmer as the RSI (14) has shifted into a bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
- Breakout of the falling channel formation is likely to follow by a minor pullback near the surface.
- The greenback bulls need validation of a bull cross from 50 and 200-period EMAs.
The USD/CHF pair has witnessed a positive open drive session on Monday as the asset continues marching to the upside right from the first tick in the early Asian session. Earlier, the major displayed a strong upside move after furnishing a low of 0.9261 on Friday.
On an hourly scale, USD/CHF has given a breakout of the falling channel formation on the upside. Usually, a breakout of a falling channel formation displays heavy volumes and large ticks after a pullback near the surface of the channel. The upper end of the channel is placed from March 17 high 0.9418 while the lower end is marked from March 21 low at 0.9294.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a bullish range of 60.00-80.00 from 40.00-60.00, which signals a fresh impulsive way going forward.
However, the asset seeks validation of a bullish cross from 50 and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which are trading at 0.9308 and 0.9323 respectively.
Should the asset test the surface of the upper end of the rising channel around 0.9320, some significant bids are expected to drive the pair higher towards Thursday’s high at 0.9345, followed by Tuesday’s high at 0.9376.
On the contrary, a slippage below 50-period EMA at 0.9308 will send the pair towards March 10 high at 0.9284. Breach of the latter will drag the asset towards March 9 low at 0.9250.
USD/CHF hourly chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9345
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|0.9293
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9292
|Daily SMA50
|0.9248
|Daily SMA100
|0.9231
|Daily SMA200
|0.9211
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9314
|Previous Daily Low
|0.926
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9376
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.926
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9297
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9281
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9293
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9264
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9236
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9211
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9318
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9342
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9371
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
