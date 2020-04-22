USD/CHF Price Analysis: A fortnight-old resistance trendline check the recovery moves

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF struggles to extend the run-up after breaking the monthly resistance line.
  • Sellers will look for entry below the three-week-old support line.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the resistance.

USD/CHF fails to justify the break of monthly resistance line, now support, while trading around 0.9700 ahead of Wednesday’s Asian session.

The reason could be traced from the pair’s inability to cross a horizontal line since April 07, 2020, around 0.9730.

In addition to the said resistance line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of late-March fall, close to 0.9750, will also probe the buyers.

On the downside, an upward sloping trend line from March-end low, near 0.9635, restricts the pair’s short-term declines ahead of the mid-April lows near 0.9595.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9701
Today Daily Change 4 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 0.9697
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9673
Daily SMA50 0.9667
Daily SMA100 0.9707
Daily SMA200 0.9798
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9728
Previous Daily Low 0.967
Previous Weekly High 0.9724
Previous Weekly Low 0.9595
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9706
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9692
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9669
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9641
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9612
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9726
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9756
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9784

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

