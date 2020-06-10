USD/CHF Price Analysis: 61.8% Fibonacci retracement on the bears’ radars

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF struggles for a firm direction after posting two-day losing streak.
  • A sustained break below 50% Fibonacci retracement, short-term falling trend line keep sellers hopeful.
  • 200-day SMA acts as the tough nut to crack for buyers.

USD/CHF retreats from intraday high of 0.9515 to 0.9513 amid the Asian session on Wednesday. Even so, the pair registers only a 0.05% price change following its declines since Monday. Though, the bears cheer the quote’s trading below 50% Fibonacci retracement level of March month upside.

Hence, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9457 seems to lure the short-term sellers. It should, however, be noted that oversold RSI conditions might restrict the pair’s downside below the key Fibonacci retracement.

If at all the USD/CHF prices remain weak past-0.9457, March 09 high around 0.9320 and the March month’s low close to 0.9180 could lure the bears.

On the contrary, buyers may look for entries beyond a short-term descending trend line from May 27, at 0.9612 now. In doing so, May 20 low near 0.9640 and 200-day SMA level of 0.9771 could become their following targets.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Further weakness anticipated

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9513
Today Daily Change 5 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 0.9508
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9654
Daily SMA50 0.9683
Daily SMA100 0.9678
Daily SMA200 0.9773
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9586
Previous Daily Low 0.9482
Previous Weekly High 0.9651
Previous Weekly Low 0.9542
Previous Monthly High 0.9784
Previous Monthly Low 0.9589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9522
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9546
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9465
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9422
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9362
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9568
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9629
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9672

 

 

