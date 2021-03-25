USD/CHF Price Analysis: 0.9175 becomes the key hurdle to watch ahead of SNB

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF bounces off intraday low while teasing 12-day top.
  • An upside break of 0.9175 will confirm rounding bottom bullish chart formation.
  • SNB is expected to keep the monetary policy unchanged.
  • 50, 100-SMA confluence restricts short-term downside, late-June tops can lure bulls beyond 0.9175.

USD/CHF picks up bids from intraday low to 0.9356 during early Thursday. In doing so, the quote keeps an upside break of 50-SMA and 100-SMA while portraying a rounding bottom bullish chart pattern on the four-hour play ahead of the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) Interest Rate Decision scheduled for publishing at 08:30 GMT.

Although the SNB isn’t expected to alter the benchmark rate of -0.75%, chatters surrounding the bank’s view on the market intervention will be the key to watch.

Should the central bank turns dovish, which is less likely, a clear break of the 0.9175 hurdle comprising the March 09 top will be eyed as the same will confirm the pair’s rally.

During the rise, USD/CHF can initially eye the July top near 0.9470 before heading towards the theoretical target near the mid-June peak surrounding 0.9550.

Meanwhile, pullback moves may recall the 0.9320 support but a convergence of the key moving averages around 0.9285 will be a tough nut to break for the USD/CHF sellers.

Also acting as the strong support is the monthly bottom near 0.9215 and the 0.9200 threshold.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9355
Today Daily Change -1 pip
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 0.9356
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9248
Daily SMA50 0.906
Daily SMA100 0.9008
Daily SMA200 0.9108
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.937
Previous Daily Low 0.9337
Previous Weekly High 0.932
Previous Weekly Low 0.9214
Previous Monthly High 0.9102
Previous Monthly Low 0.8871
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9357
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.935
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9339
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9322
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9307
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9372
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9387
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9404

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

