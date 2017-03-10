USD/CHF positive above 1.0009 – Commerzbank

USD/CHF keeps the positive outlook while above 1.0009, suggested Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank.

Key Quotes

“The market is probing 1.0159, the 61.8% retracement of the move down from December, it has not closed above this level yet and we may see some near term consolidation ahead of a move to 1.0248 11th January high and the 1.0328 2015 and 1.0344 December 2016 highs. Initial support is the 1.0056 near term uptrend”.

“Only below 1.0009 would trigger a slide to the .9861/50 recent low and Fibo”.