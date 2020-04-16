- USD/CHF building up momentum, breaks week high at 0.9700.
- The dollar advances on strong pace despite the grim US employment, manufacturing data.
- USD about to breach the downtrend resistance line from March 20 highs.
The US dollar has resumed its upside trend against the Swiss franc on Thursday, pushing up beyond the consolidation channel formed during the Asian and European sessions, to stretch beyond the top of the last week’s trading range, at 0.9700. Investors’ fears about the economic consequences of the COVID-19 shutdown and the negative macroeconomic figures around the world are strengthening the greenback higher against its main peers.
The dollar appreciates despite downbeat US data
The grim US jobless claims report, which has shown an increase of 5.2 million of new claims last week and a historic plunge of the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index do not seem to have affected the confidence in the US dollar. The greenback is outperforming its main peers, fuelled by a rush for safety amid growing concerns that the Coronavirus shutdown will trigger a deep global recession.
According to Yohay Elam, Analyst at FXstreet.com, the USD might come out reinforced by this crisis, “The main beneficiary is the US dollar, the safe-haven of choice. While other countries may experience a more moderate decrease in employment, they also depend on the power of the US consumer. Fewer jobs mean lower consumption and collateral damage to the rest of the world.”
USD/CHF: 0.9700 is a key resistance area
The US dollar might gain strength if it confirms above 0.9700. Apart from April 15 high, this is where the downtrend resistance line from March 20 high is located. Once confirmed above here, the pair might encounter resistance at 0.9730/45 (April 8, 9 highs) before approaching the April top at 0.9795. On the downside, immediate support lies at 0.9645 intra-day low, and below here, April 14 low at 0.9590 and March 27 low at 0.9500.
USD/CHF key levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9704
|Today Daily Change
|0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59
|Today daily open
|0.9647
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9705
|Daily SMA50
|0.9673
|Daily SMA100
|0.9718
|Daily SMA200
|0.9801
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9701
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9595
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9798
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9641
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9902
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9183
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.966
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9635
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9594
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9542
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9489
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9753
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9805
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
