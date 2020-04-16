  • USD/CHF building up momentum, breaks week high at 0.9700.
  • The dollar advances on strong pace despite the grim US employment, manufacturing data.
  • USD about to breach the downtrend resistance line from March 20 highs.

The US dollar has resumed its upside trend against the Swiss franc on Thursday, pushing up beyond the consolidation channel formed during the Asian and European sessions, to stretch beyond the top of the last week’s trading range, at 0.9700. Investors’ fears about the economic consequences of the COVID-19 shutdown and the negative macroeconomic figures around the world are strengthening the greenback higher against its main peers.

The dollar appreciates despite downbeat US data

The grim US jobless claims report, which has shown an increase of 5.2 million of new claims last week and a historic plunge of the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index do not seem to have affected the confidence in the US dollar. The greenback is outperforming its main peers, fuelled by a rush for safety amid growing concerns that the Coronavirus shutdown will trigger a deep global recession.

According to Yohay Elam, Analyst at FXstreet.com, the USD might come out reinforced by this crisis, “The main beneficiary is the US dollar, the safe-haven of choice. While other countries may experience a more moderate decrease in employment, they also depend on the power of the US consumer. Fewer jobs mean lower consumption and collateral damage to the rest of the world.”

USD/CHF: 0.9700 is a key resistance area

The US dollar might gain strength if it confirms above 0.9700. Apart from April 15 high, this is where the downtrend resistance line from March 20 high is located. Once confirmed above here, the pair might encounter resistance at 0.9730/45 (April 8, 9 highs) before approaching the April top at 0.9795. On the downside, immediate support lies at 0.9645 intra-day low, and below here, April 14 low at 0.9590 and March 27 low at 0.9500.

USD/CHF key levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9704
Today Daily Change 0.0057
Today Daily Change % 0.59
Today daily open 0.9647
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9705
Daily SMA50 0.9673
Daily SMA100 0.9718
Daily SMA200 0.9801
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9701
Previous Daily Low 0.9595
Previous Weekly High 0.9798
Previous Weekly Low 0.9641
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.966
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9635
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9594
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9542
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9489
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9753
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9805

 

 

