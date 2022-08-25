- USD/CHF prints the biggest daily loss in two weeks as US dollar eases ahead of the key data/event.
- Stimulus from China, hopes of less hawkish central bankers underpin cautious optimism.
- Options market signals also favor intraday bears amid sluggish session.
- US GDP, Core PCE will decorate the calendar but risk catalysts are the key.
USD/CHF takes offers to refresh intraday low near 0.9625 during early Thursday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair drops the most in nearly two weeks amid broad US dollar weakness.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) slides half a percent as bears attack the 108.00 mark as risk-on mood dampens the greenback’s safe-haven demand. Also exerting downside pressure on the DXY is the recently softer US Treasury yields.
While tracing the catalysts, mixed data and the impending economic slowdown concerns, which are likely to push markets towards hoping for an absence of the major hawkish announcement from Fed Chair Jerome Powell during Friday’s speech, seem to have favored the DXY fall.
On the same line could be stimulus from China amid economic optimism in the world’s second-largest economy. China’s Cabinet, State Council, outlined a 19-point policy package while announcing economic stimulus measures worth CNY1 trillion ($146 billion) to stimulate growth affected by covid lockdowns and property market crisis, per Bloomberg. Additionally, Li Zhong, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, said on Thursday that China will focus on expanding jobs and promote fiscal, monetary and industrial policies to support job market stabilization.
Amid these plays, the market sentiment improves and weighs on the US Dollar. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields rose the most in a week the previous day while refreshing a two-month high to around 3.10%. However, mixed concerns seem to have probed the US bond sellers of late. That said, the Wall Street benchmarks printed mild gains, which in turn helped S&P 500 Futures to remain mildly bid at around 4,150 at the latest.
Moving on, the second version of the US Q2 GDP will join the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) for the said period will be important. However, major attention will be given to Fed Chair Powell’s showdown on Friday.
Considering the likely upbeat expectations from the scheduled data, any positive surprise could help the USD/CHF prices to consolidate the latest losses. Even so, major moves appear less likely to happen.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of a two-week-old ascending trend line, at 0.9625 by the press time, appears necessary for the USD/CHF bears to retake control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9619
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49%
|Today daily open
|0.9666
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9543
|Daily SMA50
|0.9622
|Daily SMA100
|0.9656
|Daily SMA200
|0.9447
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9688
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9608
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9598
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9409
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9502
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9657
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9638
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.962
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9574
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.954
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9734
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.978
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures parity ahead of German IFO, Jackson Hole
EUR/USD is extending the recovery rally above 1.0000 ahead of Germany's IFO survey. The US dollar corrects further, as China's stimulus boosts risk appetite. US GDP, Jackson Hole eyed as well.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.1800 on softer USD, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is rising above 1.1800, resuming its recovery from two-year lows. The US dollar slips amid China's stimulus-driven market optimism while bulls shrug off pre-Jackson Hole event anxiety.
Gold run-up eyes $1,770 as China favors bulls, focus on Jackson Hole Premium
Gold price rises for the third consecutive day to refresh weekly top. China’s status as the key XAU/USD consumer favors the metal buyers in times of stimulus.
Will Shiba Inu price provide buy signal before exploding to $0.0000200
Shiba Inu price is looking to find a stable support floor that doubles as a launching pad after it undid its explosives rally in under a week. This development could take SHIB to the volume point of control (POC), where large buyers are likely to step in and trigger another rally.
Powell’s a bear at Jackson Hole
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is very likely to say nothing new at Jackson Hole today. It will be a long delivery however, and the preamble to the conclusion is likely to be very much about how inflation is a problem the whole world is facing.