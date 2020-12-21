USD/CHF pares majority of daily gains, steadies around 0.8860

- USD/CHF rose to its highest level in 12 days at 0.8919.
- US Dollar Index retreated below 90.50 after early upsurge.
- New strain of coronavirus forces investors to remain cautious.
The USD/CHF pair advanced to its highest level since December 9 at 0.8919 on Monday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum during the American trading hours. As of writing, the pair was up 0.35% on the day at 0.8862.
DXY rally loses steam
The broad-based USD strength fueled USD/CHF's upsurge during the European trading hours. The heavy selling pressure surrounding global equity indexes and risk-sensitive assets helped the greenback attract investors at the start of the week.
Renewed concerns over the new strain of coronavirus causing nationwide lockdowns and the lack of progress in the UK-EU trade talks triggered a fresh bout of flight to safety and the US Dollar Index (DXY) advanced above 91.00.
In the second half of the day, the DXY lost its traction in the absence of significant fundamental drivers. The only data from the US showed that the Chicago Fed National Activity Index in November slumped to 0.27 from 1.01 in October but this reading was largely ignored by the market participants.
Nevertheless, major equity indexes in the US are down between 0.5% and 1.1%, suggesting that safe-haven flows are still intact and the USD could continue to outperform its rivals.
On Tuesday, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the third quarter, which is expected to show that the economy expanded by 33.1% on a yearly basis.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8864
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.884
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8951
|Daily SMA50
|0.9048
|Daily SMA100
|0.9091
|Daily SMA200
|0.9332
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8868
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8826
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8901
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8823
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9208
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8842
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8852
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8821
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8802
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8779
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8864
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8887
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8906
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.2200 as panic eases
EUR/USD has recovered from a daily low of 1.2129 as fears ease. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, supportive of a better market mood. EUR/USD trading around 1.2230.
GBP/USD trims part of its daily losses, hovers around 1.3350
GBP/USD recovered from an intraday low of 1.3187 as market players digest the latest headlines on Brexit, new coronavirus strain.
XAU/USD faces downside pressure as recovery finds resistance at $1885
Gold prices made sharp fluctuations on Monday to end hovering around $1880, at the same level it closed on Friday. The recovery from the slide to $1855 found resistance at $1885.
Forex Today: New covid strain boosts dollar, gold shines on fiscal stimulus deal, Brexit eyed
The market mood has soured and the US dollar is jumping as a new coronavirus strain in the UK triggered flight bans and heightened concerns. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, boosting gold. Vaccine and Brexit headlines are eyed.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line
The dollar index (DXY) extends Friday’s run-up amid US Senate passes one-day stopgap funding with nearly final covid stimulus. 10-day SMA adds strength to the immediate upside hurdle. Bears can re-enter on the downside break below 90.00.