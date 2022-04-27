- USD/CHF jumped to a fresh YTD peak on Wednesday amid the prevalent USD buying interest.
- Bets for aggressive Fed rate hikes, a bleak global economic outlook continued boosting the USD.
- The risk-on impulse could undermine the safe-haven CHF and supports prospects for further gains.
The USD/CHF pair retreated a few pips from its highest level since May 2020 touched during the first half of the European session and was last seen trading just below the mid-0.9600s.
The pair prolonged its recent strong bullish run witnessed since the beginning of this month and gained follow-through traction for the fifth successive day on Wednesday. The momentum was sponsored by sustained buying around the US dollar, which climbed to a more than two-year peak amid the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed.
Investors now expect the Fed to raise interest rates by 50 bps at each of its next four meetings in May, June, July and September. The bets were reaffirmed by the recent hawkish comments by influential FOMC members, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell. This, along with the deteriorating global economic outlook, boosted the greenback's reserve currency status.
Expectations for rapid interest rate hikes in the US, prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict and the latest COVID-19 outbreak in China have raised fears of stalling global growth. Investors now seem worried that Russia could follow through on its threat to halt gas flows to countries that refuse to pay for fuel in roubles and cut off supplies to Europe.
That said, extremely overbought conditions held back traders from placing fresh bullish bets and kept a lid on any further gains for the USD/CHF pair, at least for now. The intraday bias, however, remains tilted in favour of bulls amid the prevalent strong bullish sentiment surrounding the USD and the risk-on impulse, which tends to undermine the safe-haven Swiss franc.
Market participants now look forward to second-tier US economic releases for some impetus later during the early North American session. The data, along with Fed rate hike expectations, would influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9633
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.9625
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9395
|Daily SMA50
|0.9322
|Daily SMA100
|0.9263
|Daily SMA200
|0.9232
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9627
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9565
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9593
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9421
|Previous Monthly High
|0.946
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9603
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9589
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9584
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9543
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9522
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9646
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9668
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9709
