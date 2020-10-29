USD/CHF pares early losses, posts small gains above 0.9100 ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF staged a modest recovery in the European session.
  • US Dollar Index clings to modest gains around 93.50.
  • Focus shifts to third-quarter GDP data from the US.

The USD/CHF pair closed the first three days of the week in the positive territory and spent the first half of the day moving sideways below 0.9100 during the first half of the day. With the USD gathering strength in the last hour, however, the pair staged a recovery and was last seen gaining 0.07% on a daily basis.

Eyes on US GDP data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which climbed to its highest level in more than a week at 93.64 on Wednesday, retreated toward 93.30 during the European trading hours as the improving market sentiment made it difficult for the USD to preserve its bullish momentum. Nevertheless, ahead of the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' initial estimate of the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, the DXY gained traction and is currently posting small gains at 93.53.

Following the 31.4% contraction in the GDP in the second quarter, markets expected the US economy to rebound decisively and expand by 31% in the third quarter. A weaker-than-expected reading could weigh on sentiment and help the greenback continue to outperform its rivals.

Ahead of this data, the S&P 500 futures are up 0.7% on the day and USD/CHF's upside could remain limited if Wall Street's main indexes push higher during the American trading hours.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9111
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 0.9105
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9122
Daily SMA50 0.9128
Daily SMA100 0.9225
Daily SMA200 0.945
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9128
Previous Daily Low 0.9085
Previous Weekly High 0.9166
Previous Weekly Low 0.9031
Previous Monthly High 0.9296
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9111
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9101
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9084
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9063
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9042
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9127
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9148
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9169

 

 

