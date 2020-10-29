USD/CHF pares early losses, posts small gains above 0.9100 ahead of US data

- USD/CHF staged a modest recovery in the European session.
- US Dollar Index clings to modest gains around 93.50.
- Focus shifts to third-quarter GDP data from the US.
The USD/CHF pair closed the first three days of the week in the positive territory and spent the first half of the day moving sideways below 0.9100 during the first half of the day. With the USD gathering strength in the last hour, however, the pair staged a recovery and was last seen gaining 0.07% on a daily basis.
Eyes on US GDP data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which climbed to its highest level in more than a week at 93.64 on Wednesday, retreated toward 93.30 during the European trading hours as the improving market sentiment made it difficult for the USD to preserve its bullish momentum. Nevertheless, ahead of the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' initial estimate of the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, the DXY gained traction and is currently posting small gains at 93.53.
Following the 31.4% contraction in the GDP in the second quarter, markets expected the US economy to rebound decisively and expand by 31% in the third quarter. A weaker-than-expected reading could weigh on sentiment and help the greenback continue to outperform its rivals.
Ahead of this data, the S&P 500 futures are up 0.7% on the day and USD/CHF's upside could remain limited if Wall Street's main indexes push higher during the American trading hours.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9111
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.9105
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9122
|Daily SMA50
|0.9128
|Daily SMA100
|0.9225
|Daily SMA200
|0.945
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9128
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9085
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9166
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9031
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9296
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9111
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9101
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9084
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9063
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9042
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9127
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9148
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9169
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to one-month low as ECB signals stimulus
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.17, to the lowest since late September. The ECB expressed concern about the spread of covid and signaled more stimulus in December. Earlier, US GDP beat estimates. The US elections are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.30 as market mood worsens
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30, reversing its Brexit-related gains. Growing concerns about coronavirus in the UK and the US elections are weighing on the pound.
Gold depressed near 1-month lows, below $1870 level post-US GDP
Resurgent USD demand prompted some fresh selling around gold on Thursday. The USD stood tall following the release of upbeat US third-quarter GDP report. The US economy expanded by 33.1% annualized pace as against 31% expected.
US GDP Quick Analysis: No V-shaped recovery despite 33.1% leap, covid looms over markets
The best quarter in history – following the worst one. Gross Domestic Product jumped by an annualized rate of 33.1%, above expectations. That included a surge of 40.7% in personal consumption, a core component of the economy.
WTI collapses to $35.00, new 4-month lows
Prices of the WTI drops to 4-month lows near the $35.00 mark per barrel in the second half of the week as traders continue to track the unremitting advance of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the demand for the commodity.