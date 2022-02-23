USD/CHF pares biggest daily gains in fortnight near 0.9200 amid calmer markets

- USD/CHF grinds inside a choppy range of around 0.9200 after rising the most in 13 days the previous day.
- Market players await fresh clues to extend the previous risk-off sentiment.
- Off in Japan triggers USD pullback as bond markets remain inactive in Asia.
- Swiss ZEW numbers, risk catalysts will be the key drivers.
USD/CHF prints mild losses around 0.9207 heading into Wednesday’s European session.
The Swiss currency (CHF) pair rose the most in two weeks the previous day as the US dollar cheered the broad risk-off mood. The latest losses by the quote, however, are more due to the lack of major catalysts and silent macros than the optimism in the markets.
That said, the US ruled out the scope of a summit between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken rejected the need for Thursday’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier in Asia. Previously, market sentiment soured after Russia’s Putin recognized Donetsk and Luhansk in Eastern Ukraine as independent states and signed a decree "on friendship and cooperation". In a reaction to Moscow’s moves, the West announced multiple sanctions on Russia.
However, US President Biden’s comments like, “We have no intention of fighting Russia,” seem to have played the role of turning down the fears of a full-fledged war between the West and Moscow. Additionally, comments from Japan’s Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida, calling on Russia to return to diplomatic means, also allow bears to take a breather.
To portray the shift in the market sentiment, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.55% intraday while taking rounds to 4,235. However, the US Treasury yields remain inactive at around 1.94%, due to off in Japan, after rising around 2.0% daily in the previous day.
Moving on, Switzerland’s monthly prints of ZEW Expectations for February, market consensus 4.6 versus 9.5 prior, will act as an immediate catalyst for the USD/CHF prices. Though, major attention will be given to headlines concerning Russia and Ukraine for clear directions. Additionally, a lighter calendar in the US keeps the market’s focus on the Fedspeak considering the recently easy comments from the policymakers.
Technical analysis
USD/CHF struggles to keep the bounce off a six-week-old support line, around 0.9165 by the press time. On the contrary, a monthly resistance line near 0.9245 guards the quote’s immediate upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9207
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|0.9217
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9238
|Daily SMA50
|0.9203
|Daily SMA100
|0.9212
|Daily SMA200
|0.9179
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9228
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9152
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9274
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9188
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9343
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9092
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9199
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9181
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9169
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9122
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9093
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9246
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9275
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9322
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1300 amid better mood
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.1300 amid a better market mood and a minor pullback in the US Treasury yields. The risk sentiment is leaning positive following an important pivot in the diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis. Eurozone inflation, Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3600 ahead of BOE MPR hearings
GBP/USD is struggling to extend gains above 1.3600 amid looming Brexit and geopolitical risks, despite the risk-on mood. Brexit talks to continue on a more regular basis while the UK leads in levying extra sanctions on Russia.
Gold on the backfoot below $1,900, geopolitics eyed
Gold price is easing below the trading range of $1897.70-1901.70 formed in the Asian session. Investors are waiting for fresh impetus on the sanctions status on Russia by the Western leaders. The US and Britain have already imposed sanctions on Russia against its arbitrariness.
Algorand price eyes recovery to $1 as ALGO approaches last stable support level
Algorand price been on a steep corrective phase for the better part of the last five months. This downtrend has pushed ALGO to the last stable support level. Therefore, a bounce off this barrier is likely to trigger a massive exponential upswing.
If Russia does invade Ukraine, this could finally spark-off the crash 'puts' have been telegraphing
With markets across Asia tumbling on Tuesday amid the escalating threat of war, there is a spooky air of calm in Asian markets on Wednesday. With Japan on holiday, the Chinese indexes are higher despite the blatant risks of warfare in Central Asia and Europe.