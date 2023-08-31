USD/CHF oscillates in a narrow range around 0.8830, Swiss CPI, US NFP eyed

- USD/CHF remains flat around 0.8832 ahead of the US key event.
- US PCE inflation matches expectations; Initial Jobless Claims are lower than expected.
- The Swiss Real Retail Sales YoY for July came in at -2.2% versus 1.8% prior.
- Market players await the Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI), US Nonfarm Payrolls.
The USD/CHF pair oscillates around the 0.8821-0.8836 region in a narrow trading band during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. Markets turn cautious ahead of the key data from the US and Switzerland. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.8833, unchanged on the day.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of USD against six other major currencies, holds above 103.60 and remains on the way to snapping a six-week uptrend. US Treasury yields falls again on Friday. The 10-year yield rebounds to 4.10% after reaching a two-week low of 4.07%
Data released on Thursday showed that the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, rose to 4.2% in July from 4.1% in the previous and in line with expectations. Additionally, Initial Claims fell to 228,000, falling short of the market consensus of 232,000. The figure marked the lowest level in four weeks while Continuing Claims reached their highest level in six weeks. The mixed economic data from the US challenged the Fed to keep rates higher for longer as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at the Jackson Hole Symposium that a possible further rate rise would be dependent on incoming data.
On the other hand, the Swiss Federal Statistical Office reported on Thursday that the nation's Real Retail Sales YoY for July came in at -2.2% versus 1.8% prior. Earlier this week, the KOF Leading Indicator for August came in at 91.1 versus 92.01 prior and below the market consensus of 91.5. Finally, the ZEW Survey of Expectation for the same period fell to -38.6 from -32.6 the previous month and missed the expectation of -31.3.
The renewed trade war tension between the US and China and the fear of China’s debt crisis might benefit the traditional safe-haven Swiss Franc. On Wednesday, Country Garden, the largest private real estate developer in China, issued a default warning if its financial performance continues to deteriorate.
Looking ahead, traders will take cues from the Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August ahead of the closely watched event, US Nonfarm Payrolls. The US economy is expected to create 170K jobs in August. Also, the Unemployment Rate and ISM Manufacturing PMI will be released later on Friday. These figures could give a clear direction for the USD/CHF pair.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8832
|Today Daily Change
|0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|0.8785
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8785
|Daily SMA50
|0.8788
|Daily SMA100
|0.8883
|Daily SMA200
|0.9073
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8804
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8745
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8876
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8552
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8781
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8767
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8752
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8719
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8693
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8811
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8836
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8869
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
