USD/CHF oscillates around 0.9660 after a Fed-induced volatile session, SNB policy eyed

- USD/CHF is auctioning around 0.9660 ahead of a decisive move post-Fed policy scrutiny.
- The Fed’s roadmap for fighting inflation will impact the growth rate, job opportunities, and housing space.
- A rate hike of 75 bps will shift SNB’s interest rates into positive territory after a decade.
The USD/CHF pair is juggling around 0.9660 in the early Tokyo session as volatility oscillators are having a sigh of relief after a notably higher volatile session. The asset gyrated in an extreme range of 0.9620-0.9700 and has turned sideways as investors are busy with the task of Federal Reserve (Fed)’s monetary policy scrutiny for a decisive move ahead.
Wednesday’s monetary policy from the Fed has turned out a nightmare for the risk-sensitive assets. The roadmap put forward to combat inflation is full of barricades for growth rate, employment generation, and housing sector in the US economy.
The Fed has laid down a target for the interest rate at 4.6% and is looking to reach 4.4% by the end of 2023, much higher than the prior peak estimation of 3.8%. This builds a case for two possibilities either the inflation rate is not responding well to the current pace of hiking interest rates or the inflation chaos is extremely huge and is need to be contained sooner.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is set to recapture the fresh two-decade high at 111.58. The DXY will continue its dream run as the labor market is extremely tight and has been supporting the Fed in hiking the interest rates unhesitatingly.
On the Swiss franc front, investors are awaiting the release of the interest rate decision by the Swiss National Bank. SNB Chairman Thomas J. Jordan is expected to hike the interest rates by 75 basis points. A bigger rate hike is expected from the SNB as the central bank announces its monetary policy once a quarter. A rate hike of 75 bps will turn the interest rates positive at 0.5%. SNB’s interest rate will shift into a positive trajectory after a decade.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9664
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.9643
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9691
|Daily SMA50
|0.9635
|Daily SMA100
|0.9688
|Daily SMA200
|0.9489
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9682
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9623
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9661
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.948
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9808
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9371
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9646
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.966
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9617
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.959
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9557
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9676
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9709
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9735
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to two-year low above 0.6600 after Fed showdown, Russia-inspired fears
AUD/USD holds lower ground at a 28-month low surrounding 0.6620, after refreshing the multi-day bottom the previous day, as traders catch a pause after a volatile day thanks to the Fed and Russia. Also keeping the Aussie pair unchanged is the lack of major data/events on the calendar during early Wednesday.
EUR/USD eyes sheer weakness below 0.9800 on Fed’s hawkish guidance
The EUR/USD pair has displayed a less-confident pullback after refreshing the multi-year low at 0.9813 in the late New York session. The fragile pullback is expected to demolish sooner and the asset will resume its downside journey
Gold turns sideways after a decline from $1,690, Fed’s guidance spoils mood
Gold price is displaying back-and-forth moves in a narrow range of $1,670.33-1,674.78 in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal is having a sigh of relief after a volatile session amid Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting.
Ripple: How to avoid a smart money trap
XRP price shows a massive accumulation pattern since May. Accumulation patterns can be referred to as catalysts before flamboyant bull runs occur. XRP price is near a significant resistance barrier which calls for prudent measures.
BOJ Preview: One day, it will surprise us all, but not today Premium
It will be now the turn of the Bank of Japan to decide on its monetary policy. Against the tide, the BOJ is widely anticipated to maintain the status quo, leaving rates at record lows and the yield curve control policy on hold. The central bank will continue unlimited bond purchases to keep the yield on the 10-year government bond around 0%.