USD/CHF: Options market teases bears after four-week optimism

USD/CHF options probe the pair buyers as one-month risk reversal, a gauge of calls to puts, dropped during the last two days after a four-week upward trajectory, per the latest data from Reuters.
This goes against the USD/CHF rebound from the monthly low, up 0.18% intraday near 0.9195 by the press time of early Wednesday.
Risk reversals flashed -0.1000 and -0.050 figures for Monday and Tuesday, suggesting the sellers are gradually firming up controls and/or a profit-booking move is building after the options market gauge rose for consecutive four weeks.
Technically, USD/CHF struggles for traction between the mid-March lows and late April tops, respectively around 0.9230 and 0.9170. However, the pair’s sustained trading beyond 200-day EMA, around 0.9135, keeps buyers hopeful.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
