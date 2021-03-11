USD/CHF: Options market flips bullish for first since 2016

USD/CHF's one-month risk reversals gauge, which measures the spread between call and put prices, has crossed above zero for the first time since Reuters began tracking the data in March 2016.
The metric's positive turn indicates that call options or bullish bets are now drawing higher prices than puts or bearish bets. That's a sign of a bullish shift in the sentiment. In other words, investors are adding bets to position for a rally in USD/CHF (weakness in franc).
The pair is currently trading near 0.93, representing a 5% gain on a year-to-date basis.
EUR/USD is currently trading near 1.1920, representing a 0.10% drop on the day, having nearly tested 1.1932 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pullback from 1.2349 to 1.1836. The short-term bias remains bearish with the 5- and 10-day Simple Moving Averages trending south and the 14-day Relative Strength Index hovering in the bearish territory below 50.
GBP/USD wavers around weekly top, fades upside momentum off-late. Sustained break of 10-day SMA, two-week-old falling trend line favor bulls. Bears will look for entries below three-month-old support line.
Dogecoin has been trading in a short-term downtrend, despite Mark Cuban's positive comments in the past two days. The digital asset is at risk of a significant drop if it can't stay above a critical support level.
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.