USD/CHF once again fails near 200-DMA, eyeing US macro data for fresh impetus

- The USD remains well supported by rising US bond yields but did little to provide any impetus.
- Bulls also seemed rather unaffected by risk-on mood, which dents the CHF’s safe-haven status.
The USD/CHF pair traded with a mild negative bias through the mid-European session and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 0.9925-20 region.
The pair failed to capitalize on this week's goodish rebound from three-week lows and once again faced rejection near the very important 200-day SMA. The pair met with some fresh supply on the last trading day of the week and for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of winning streak.
Stronger USD /risk-on mood failed to impress bulls
Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by the prevalent stronger sentiment surrounding the US Dollar - further backed by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields on Friday - and a positive mood around equity markets, which tends to weigh on traditional safe-haven currencies - including the Swiss Franc.
Despite the reports related to an impeachment inquiry against the US President Donald Trump and the subsequent release of the full complaint letter from the 'whistleblower', the recent encouraging trade-related developments lifted the key USD Index to fresh two-week tops on Friday and remained supportive of improving risk sentiment.
Hence, the downtick could be solely attributed to some technical selling from a key techncail barrier and warrant caution before placing any aggressive bets for any further downfall ahead of Friday’s US macro releases – durable goods orders data and core PCE price index (the Fed preferred inflation gauge).
Friday’s US economic docket also highlights the release of Personal Income, Personal Spending and the final version of the September UoM Consumer Sentiment Index, which might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9927
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.9936
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9903
|Daily SMA50
|0.9849
|Daily SMA100
|0.9895
|Daily SMA200
|0.9949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9949
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9905
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9984
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9932
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9922
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9911
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9886
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9867
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9955
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9974
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9999
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
