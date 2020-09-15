USD/CHF off two-week lows, still in the red around 0.9065-70 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF witnessed some selling for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday.
  • Sustained selling around the USD was seen as a key factor exerting pressure.
  • The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven CHF and helped limit the slide.

The USD/CHF pair maintained its offered tone through the first half of the European trading session, albeit has managed to rebound around 15 pips from two-week lows.

The pair extended its recent rejection slide from the 0.9200 mark and remained depressed for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday amid sustained selling around the US dollar. However, the prevalent risk-on environment undermined the safe-haven Swiss franc and helped limit deeper losses for the USD/CHF pair.

The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the latest optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease, especially after AstraZeneca resumed the phase-3 trials for its vaccine candidate. Adding to this, Pfizer announced the likelihood of presenting late-stage data for its own vaccine by late October.

The upbeat market mood got an additional boost from Tuesday's stronger-than-expected Chinese macro data, which reinforced expectations for a V-shaped recovery for the world's second-largest economy. The pair was last seen trading near the 0.9065-70 region as market participants now look forward to the US economic data for a fresh impetus.

Tuesday's US economic docket features the release of the Empire State Manufacturing Index and Industrial Production figures. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities. The key focus, however, will remain on the FOMC policy decision and updated economic/inflation projections, scheduled on Wednesday.

From a technical perspective, the USD/CHF pair now seems to have found acceptance below the 0.9070-75 horizontal support and seems vulnerable to slide further. Hence, a slide towards the 0.9035 intermediate support, en-route the key 0.9000 psychological mark, now looks a distinct possibility.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9068
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 0.9083
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.91
Daily SMA50 0.9185
Daily SMA100 0.9391
Daily SMA200 0.9546
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9099
Previous Daily Low 0.9058
Previous Weekly High 0.92
Previous Weekly Low 0.9049
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9074
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9083
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9061
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.904
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9021
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9102
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.912
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9142

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

