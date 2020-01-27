USD/CHF now eyes a move to 0.9760 – Commerzbank

Further upside in the pair carries the potential to visit the 0.9760 region, according to Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank.

Key Quotes

“USD/CHF eroded its two month downtrend line last week. We would allow for a deeper recovery towards the .9762 10th January peak and possibly the 55 day ma at .9808. Dips will find minor support at .9660.”

“Key resistance remains .9841/44, the September and October lows and while capped here we will maintain an overall negative bias.”