USD/CHF now eyes a move to 0.9760 – Commerzbank

Further upside in the pair carries the potential to visit the 0.9760 region, according to Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“USD/CHF eroded its two month downtrend line last week. We would allow for a deeper recovery towards the .9762 10th January peak and possibly the 55 day ma at .9808. Dips will find minor support at .9660.”
“Key resistance remains .9841/44, the September and October lows and while capped here we will maintain an overall negative bias.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD near 2020 lows on risk-aversion, dismal German data
A worse than expected German IFO survey for January and exacerbated fears of a global outbreak of the coronavirus have sent investors in search for safety, weighing on the common currency.
GBP/USD retreats after flirting with 1.3100
The GBP/USD pair retreats after hitting 1.3105, amid scarce demand for high-yielding assets in a risk-averse environment, looming Brexit.
Crypto market: FOMO mode on, the late-comer's doubt
The crypto market opens the trading week by taking advantage of the momentum of the movement that started early Sunday morning. As if it were an established rhythm, this week it is time to go up after going down the previous one, and up again the previous one.
WTI slumps to three-month low near $52 on China coronavirus contagion
The selling pressure around WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) remains unabated so far this Monday, as the price crashed nearly 4% to $52.19 in the last hour, having reached the lowest levels since early October.
USD/JPY now seems to have stabilized near 109.00 mark
USD/JPY opened with a bearish gap and dropped to three-week lows. Concerns over the coronavirus benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status. Extremely oversold conditions on hourly charts helped rebound from lows.