USD/CHF New York Price Forecast: Greenback slips below the 0.9700 figure vs. Swiss franc

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Broad-based USD weakness keeps USD/CHF below 0.9700 level. 
  • Resistance is seen near the 0.9700 price level initially. 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is trading below the 0.9700 figure and the 100 and 200 SMAs but above the 50 SMA on the daily chart. 
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
USD/CHF is easing from the May highs while trading below the 0.9700 figure and the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Bulls appear to be losing some control as the market is drifting down. Support can be seen near 0.9650 and the 0.9600 levels, but it is still unclear if bears have what it take to get there. In fact, if the market regains the 0.9700 figure the buyers might give another go at the 0.9745 resistance.
 

Additional key levels 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9676
Today Daily Change -0.0054
Today Daily Change % -0.55
Today daily open 0.973
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9701
Daily SMA50 0.9652
Daily SMA100 0.969
Daily SMA200 0.9787
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9737
Previous Daily Low 0.97
Previous Weekly High 0.9784
Previous Weekly Low 0.9609
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9723
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9714
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9708
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9686
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9672
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9744
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9759
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9781

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

