USD/CHF New York Price Forecast: Dollar consolidates last week’s losses near 0.9800 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF remains vulnerable as the market consolidates losses. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 0.9770 support level. 
 

Last week, after reaching fresh 2020 highs, USD/CHF erased the gains and dropped near five-day lows. The spot is trading now below the 100/200-day simple moving averages suggesting an overall bearish bias in the long term.
 

Following the sharp move down below 0.9830 support, sellers are likely looking for a bearish extension targetting the 0.9730 and 0.9710 price levels. The 0.9800 figure and 0.9830 resistance are likely to act as resistance on any bullish attempt. 
 
 
Resistance: 0.9800, 0.9830, 0.9850
Support: 0.9770, 0.9730, 0.9710
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9784
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.9784
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9756
Daily SMA50 0.974
Daily SMA100 0.9828
Daily SMA200 0.9858
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9848
Previous Daily Low 0.977
Previous Weekly High 0.9851
Previous Weekly Low 0.977
Previous Monthly High 0.9768
Previous Monthly Low 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9818
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9753
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9723
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9675
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9831
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9878
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9909

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

