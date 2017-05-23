USD/CHF near term stance is negative – Commerzbank

USD/CHF near term stance is negative – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
In light of the recent sell off, the near term outlook on the pair stays negative, suggested Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“USD/CHF has eroded .9720, the 78.6% retracement, but we have not seen a close below here and the doji on the daily chart does suggest that we are likely to see a small bounce. Intraday rallies are indicated to terminate circa .9770/.9820”.
“Below here the market is on track for .9550/43 (the 200 week ma)”.
“It is directly offered below the 200 day ma at .9965, which protects the key resistance is now the 1.0108 April high”.