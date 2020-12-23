USD/CHF moves sideways near 0.8900 as focus shifts to US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF is consolidating Tuesday's gains, stays calm around 0.8900.
  • Broad USD weakness limits USD/CHF's downside on Wednesday.
  • Investors await US data and SNB's Quarterly Bulletin.

The USD/CHF registered its highest daily close in two weeks at 0.8896 on Tuesday and went into a consolidation phase as investors wait for the macroeconomic data releases from the US ahead of the Christmas holiday. As of writing, the pair was moving sideways near 0.8900.

Attention turns to US data

The broad-based USD strength helped USD/CHF push higher earlier in the week. The lack of progress in the UK-EU trade negotiations and renewed coronavirus fears helped the greenback find demand as a safe-haven. After gaining 0.7% on Tuesday, however, the US Dollar Index lost its traction and was last seen losing 0.27% at 90.40.

Modest gains witnessed in major European equity indices and US stock index futures point to a relatively upbeat market mood on Wednesday, which forces the USD to remain on the back foot.

In the early American session, Initial Jobless Claims, Durable Goods Orders, Personal Spending and Personal Income data will be featured in the US economic docket. Additionally, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

On the other hand, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will publish its Quarterly Bulleting for the fourth quarter.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.8899
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.8899
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8927
Daily SMA50 0.9039
Daily SMA100 0.9085
Daily SMA200 0.9326
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8905
Previous Daily Low 0.8845
Previous Weekly High 0.8901
Previous Weekly Low 0.8823
Previous Monthly High 0.9208
Previous Monthly Low 0.8982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8882
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8868
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8861
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8824
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8802
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8921
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8943
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.898

 

 

