- USD/CHF attracts some buying on Thursday and snaps a two-day losing streak to a multi-month low.
- A hawkish assessment of the Fed’s decision revives the USD demand and extends support to the pair.
- The CHF weakens after the SNB delivers a 50 bps rate hike and remains supportive of the move up.
The USD/CHF pair stages a goodish intraday recovery from the 0.9220 area on Thursday and snaps a two-day losing streak to an eight month low touched the previous day. The intraday buying picks up pace after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) announced its policy decision and lifts spot prices to the 0.9300 mark during the early part of the European session.
The SNB, as was widely anticipated, hiked interest rates by 50 bps at the conclusion of its December policy meeting. This marks the third consecutive rate increase in as many meetings, summing up to a total of 175 bps of lift-off in 2022. The Swiss Franc, however, weakened a bit as the central bank reiterated that it will remain active in foreign exchange markets as necessary. This, along with a modest US Dollar rebound, acts as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair.
A hawkish assessment of the Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday is seen as a key factor lending some support to the greenback. It is worth mentioning that the US central bank signalled on Wednesday that it will continue to raise rates. Moreover, policymakers see the terminal rate rising to 5.1%, an additional 75 bps increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023. That said, depressed US Treasury bond yields might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Apart from this, the risk-off impulse could underpin the CHF and keep a lid on any meaningful appreciating move for the USD/CHF pair.
Investors now look to the US economic docket - featuring Retail Sales, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and Industrial Production data. This, along with the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand. Apart from this, traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/CHF pair..
Overall, from a technical standpoint the pair remains in a short-to-medium term downtrend ever since peaking in the 1.0470s in late October 2022, and the bias is therefore for the pair to continue this broader trend lower once it has established the next lower high and rolled over.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9288
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|0.9237
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9429
|Daily SMA50
|0.9703
|Daily SMA100
|0.9682
|Daily SMA200
|0.9647
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9298
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9216
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9456
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9312
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9247
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9266
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9202
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9168
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.912
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9284
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9332
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9366
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges 1.0600 on persistent US Dollar strength
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and dropped towards 1.0600 after having touched a fresh multi-month high above 1.0700 on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment provides a boost to US Dollar, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2200 as US Dollar rally picks up steam
GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure and trades around 1.2160, posting fresh weekly lows on a broad run to safety. Following the BOE's dovish rate hike, the renewed US Dollar strength amid risk aversion forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold plunges towards $1,770 amid risk aversion
XAU/UD turned bearish in the near term, holds near a strong static resistance area at around $1,765.00. The ECB and the BOE hiked their benchmark rates by 50 bps as expected.
Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday.
TSLA loses more ground as Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion worth
Tesla (TSLA) continues its December slide on Thursday a day after it was revealed that CEO Elon Musk has sold out $3.6 billion worth of shares.