USD/CHF moves beyond mid-0.9700s, near 1-week tops amid notable USD demand

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF gains traction for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.
  • A US-China spat boosted the USD’s status as the global reserve currency.
  • The risk-on mood weighed on the safe-haven CHF and remained supportive.

The USD buying interest picked up pace in the last hour and lifted the USD/CHF pair to near one-week tops, around the 0.9755-60 region in the last hour.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to gain some follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Wednesday and build on its recent bounce from sub-0.9600 levels, or one-month lows set on May 1st.

The greenback continued benefitting from its status as the global reserve currency amid worsening US-China relations over the origin of the coronavirus and was further supported by some heavy selling around its European counterparts.

Meanwhile, the latest optimism over the re-opening of economies in some parts of the world was evident from a positive mood around the global equity markets. This, in turn, undermined the Swiss franc's safe-haven demand and remained supportive.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the momentum or continues with its struggle to make it through the very important 200-day SMA barrier, just ahead of the 0.9800 round-figure mark.

Moving ahead, Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment, which might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9746
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 0.9726
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.969
Daily SMA50 0.9648
Daily SMA100 0.9693
Daily SMA200 0.979
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9735
Previous Daily Low 0.9646
Previous Weekly High 0.98
Previous Weekly Low 0.9589
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9701
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.968
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.967
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9613
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9581
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9759
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9791
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9848

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

