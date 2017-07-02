USD/CHF mid-term buyers gaining momentum

USD/CHF mid-term buyers gaining momentumBy FXStreet Algorythms
On the 4H USD/CHF chart, the MACD has moved above zero denoting an uptrend.
Such a momentum indication, unseen for at least for more that a week, indicates that key price breaks are on the horizon. Likely, momentum traders who had been waiting for this technical signal will likely try to push USD/CHF higher.
