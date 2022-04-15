Further guidance on the asset will be provided by the Swiss docket, which will report the yearly Real Retail Sales later this month. Earlier, the 12-month Swiss Real Retail Sales were recorded at 12.8%.

The 10-year US Treasury yields have recovered the losses of the last two trading sessions and recaptured a three-year high at 2.83% backed by a continuous increase in inflation expectations. On the macro data front, the elaboration of monthly US Retail Sales has cleared that gas bills are impacting the households and inflation is not going anywhere soon. Gas stations recorded the largest percentage increase from February, posting an 8.9% increase while the E-Commerce posted a decline of 6.4% and auto dealers’ sales drop 1.9% amid supply chain disruptions.

Fed President and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) member John Williams in his interview on Bloomberg TV cited that the Fed should approach a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike in May. Fed’s Williams dictated that bringing down the inflation in a tight labor market environment would be challenging for the Fed. Also, he stated that a balance sheet reduction may postpone from June if the Fed announces a jumbo interest rate hike in May.

The USD/CHF pair is inching towards the March high at 0.9460 on an adrenaline rush in the US dollar index (DXY). The firmer rebound in the DXY and eventually in the US Treasury yields came after hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers, which has directed the asset towards the north.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.