USD/CHF maintains auction above 0.9400, upside looks favored ahead of US NFP

- USD/CHF is constantly auctioning above 0.9400 and is expected to extend its upside journey amid the overall risk-off mood.
- The upside bias for the USD index is intact amid expectations of more resilience in the US labor market.
- An increase in US Average Hourly Earnings data might fuel inflationary pressures ahead.
The USD/CHF pair is holding its auction above the critical support of 0.9400 in the early Asian session. The Swiss Franc asset is expected to resume its upside journey later as solid United States labor market data indicates that the fears of persistent inflation in the sentiment of Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are real and bigger rates are in pipeline to squeeze galloping inflation.
S&P500 futures settled Wednesday’s session with modest gains despite mounting recession fears in the United States on expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is considering a higher terminal rate due to renewed fears of a higher Consumer Price Index (CPI). The US Dollar Index (DXY) has shifted into a volatility contraction phase and the upside bias is still intact amid expectations of more resilience in the labor market.
Meanwhile, the overall risk-aversion theme has failed to infuse fresh blood into the US Treasury yields. The alpha delivered on 10-year US Treasury bonds has failed to sustain above 4.0%.
Fed chair Jerome Powell continued his hawkish remarks on Wednesday citing "Costs of not getting inflation down will be extremely high." He further added, "Costs of failure to control inflation would be much higher than costs of controlling it." Fed’s Powell also discussed the positive impact of China’s reopening to the prices of commodities, which will also propel price pressures. However, the reopening measures will also trim supply chain disruptions.
After an upbeat US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change data, investors are shifting their focus toward US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which is scheduled for Friday. The economic data is seen at 203K lower than the former bumper release of 517K. The Unemployment Rate is seen steady at 3.4%. Investors would be worried about Average Hourly Earnings data, which is expected to increase to 4.8% vs. the prior release of 4.4% on an annual basis.
On the Swiss Franc front, Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas J. Jordan stated the inflation in Switzerland is low in international comparison but above the handling capacity of the SNB. He further explained that the appreciation of the Swiss Franc has protected them from imported inflation.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9417
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.942
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9304
|Daily SMA50
|0.9263
|Daily SMA100
|0.9423
|Daily SMA200
|0.9565
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9425
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9286
|Previous Weekly High
|0.944
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9342
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9429
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9059
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9372
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9339
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9329
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9238
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.919
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9468
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9516
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9607
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
