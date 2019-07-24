USD/CHF loses traction before reaching 0.99, eyes on US PMI data

- US Dollar Index reaches 8-week high on Wednesday.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases Tuesday's gains.
- Coming up: The IHS Markit's preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI reports.
After finding interim support near the 0.98 handle on Monday, the USD/CHF pair posted decisive gains on the back of broad USD strength yesterday but struggled to preserve its momentum. Following an advance to a fresh six-day high of 0.9875, the pair lost its traction and was last seen trading at 0.9852, where it was virtually unchanged the day.
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar's value against a basket of six major currencies, took advantage of the sharp rally witnessed in the Treasury bond yields yesterday but seems to be staying in a consolidation phase ahead of today's key data from the United States. At the moment, the DXY is posting small daily losses at 97.60 and the 10-year US T-bond yield is down 0.7% on the day.
Eyes on PMI data
During the American trading hours, the IHS Markit will publish the advanced July Manufacturing and Services PMI figures, which are both expected to show slight improvements from their June levels. Better-than-expected PMI readings could help the DXY extend its rally as it would cast doubt on the expectation of the Federal Reserve adopting an aggressive dovish stance next week.
New home sales data will be featured in the US economic docket as well but is likely to be ignored by the participants.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9851
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9852
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9855
|Daily SMA50
|0.9926
|Daily SMA100
|0.9997
|Daily SMA200
|0.998
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.986
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9815
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9908
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9806
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0017
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9693
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9843
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9832
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9825
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9797
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.978
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.987
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9887
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9915
EUR/USD hits fresh 7-week low amid disappointing German data
EUR/USD is on the back foot, falling to the lowest since late May. Germany's manufacturing PMI missed with 43.1 points while other figures were mixed.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.2500 as the UK gets ready for Boris
The GBP/USD pair is trading above the 1.2500 level as demand for the greenback receded temporarily. Boris Johnson set to take the office today and announce the team that will lead the kingdom.
USD/JPY: Finds some support near 108.00 mark, 100-hour EMA
The USD/JPY pair held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session on Wednesday, albeit now seemed to show some resilience near the 108.00 round figure mark.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1425 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to near one-week lows.
Forex Today: Dollar is king again, Boris Johnson becomes PM, and the euro gets critical data
The US dollar has been consolidating Tuesday's gains. Boris Johnson enters 10 Downing Street and he will announce his pick for Chancellor. EZ PMIs are in the limelight ahead of Thursday's all-important ECB meeting.