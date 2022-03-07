USD/CHF looks to reclaim 0.9300 despite upbeat Swiss Unemployment rate

This week, the US inflation numbers will hog the limelight. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers are likely to print at 7.9% higher than the earlier print of 7.8%, which may trigger the Fed to resort to an aggressive interest rate decision . However, the headlines from the Kremlin-Kyiv war will remain the major driver.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is surging higher on expectations of a 50-basis point (bps) interest rate hike in March’s monetary policy meeting. Although Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell in his latest testimony underpinned a 25 bps rate hike but kept the door open for more tightening policy. The odds advocating the Fed’s 0.50% rate hike in March remained firmer, recently at 94% per the CME’s FedWatch Tool. While the 10-year US Treasury yields jumped 3.18% on Monday amid rising odds of an aggressive interest rate policy by the Fed.

It is worth noting that USD/CHF has been scaling higher in March as the market participants have preferred the greenback against the Swiss franc in the ongoing geopolitical tensions. The escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war has spooked the market and a slim risk appetite of investors has pushed them to shift their funds into safe-haven assets.

The USD/CHF pair is rallying higher despite an improvement in the monthly Unemployment Rate by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) on Monday. The Swiss monthly Unemployment Rate landed at 2.2% lower than the market consensus and prior print of 2.3%. The Swiss franc failed to capitalize on the improved monthly Swiss unemployment rate against the greenback.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.