USD/CHF looks to reclaim 0.9300 despite upbeat Swiss Unemployment rate

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/CHF has surged higher despite an improvement in the Swiss Unemployment Rate.
  • A slim risk appetite of investors has favored the greenback against the Swiss franc.
  • An aggressive interest rate hike in March’s US monetary policy action is gaining more traction.

The USD/CHF pair is rallying higher despite an improvement in the monthly Unemployment Rate by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) on Monday. The Swiss monthly Unemployment Rate landed at 2.2% lower than the market consensus and prior print of 2.3%. The Swiss franc failed to capitalize on the improved monthly Swiss unemployment rate against the greenback.

It is worth noting that USD/CHF has been scaling higher in March as the market participants have preferred the greenback against the Swiss franc in the ongoing geopolitical tensions.  The escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war has spooked the market and a slim risk appetite of investors has pushed them to shift their funds into safe-haven assets.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is surging higher on expectations of a 50-basis point (bps) interest rate hike in March’s monetary policy meeting. Although Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell in his latest testimony underpinned a 25 bps rate hike but kept the door open for more tightening policy. The odds advocating the Fed’s 0.50% rate hike in March remained firmer, recently at 94% per the CME’s FedWatch Tool. While the 10-year US Treasury yields jumped 3.18% on Monday amid rising odds of an aggressive interest rate policy by the Fed.

This week, the US inflation numbers will hog the limelight. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers are likely to print at 7.9% higher than the earlier print of 7.8%, which may trigger the Fed to resort to an aggressive interest rate decision. However, the headlines from the Kremlin-Kyiv war will remain the major driver.

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9259
Today Daily Change 0.0090
Today Daily Change % 0.98
Today daily open 0.9169
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9219
Daily SMA50 0.9201
Daily SMA100 0.9207
Daily SMA200 0.9188
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.921
Previous Daily Low 0.9166
Previous Weekly High 0.9278
Previous Weekly Low 0.915
Previous Monthly High 0.9297
Previous Monthly Low 0.915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9194
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9153
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9138
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9109
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9197
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9226
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9241

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

AUD/USD: Pullback towards 0.7300 in sync with commodity prices, Lowe speech eyed

The AUD/USD pair has snapped three-days winning streak after witnessing significant offers near 0.7441. It seems that the antipodean has followed the footprints of the commodity prices and a pullback has been witnessed after a juggernaut rally.

Gold remains in the hands of the bulls with a strong finish near $2,000

Gold spot remained firm throughout New York day and ended towards the highs of $2,002.67 near $1,996. US stocks were sharply lower on Monday as the United States and European allies considered banning Russian oil imports.

EUR/USD retreats towards five-year-old support near 1.0800

EUR/USD fades bounce off the key support line stretched from early 2017. Bearish MACD signals, sustained trading below 200-week SMA keep sellers hopeful. Late 2019 lows guard recovery moves, multiple levels marked in 2020 lure bears.

Bitcoin price continues to show very bearish signals that downside pressure is likely to continue. However, early warning signs of a bullish reversal continue to play out despite the current bearish technicals.

For Germany, manufacturing orders, industrial production and CPI. We get eurozone GDP on Thursday. In the US, we get CPI on Thursday ahead of the Fed next week.

